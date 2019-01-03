Newcastle fans urge Mike Ashley to spend in January transfer window

Mike Ashley has previously said he wanted to sell Newcastle before the January transfer window

A group of Newcastle supporters' organisations have written an open letter to owner Mike Ashley, urging him to back manager Rafa Benitez and strengthen the squad in the transfer window.

The fans are fearful of relegation to the Championship, having seen their team slip to 15th in the Premier League, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

With Ashley potentially distracted by his ongoing efforts to sell the club, they have asked him to be proactive in the transfer market this month.

The letter read in part: "Dear Mike Ashley. We are writing to urge you to do what is right for Newcastle United this month and we hope, for a change, you are willing to listen to us and act accordingly.

"This is a critical month for the football club, both in terms of your stated desire to sell and the need to strengthen the squad, as repeatedly requested by the manager Rafa Benitez.

"We are hoping you see the sense in striving to do both, but if you cannot find a suitable buyer, then it is imperative that you still release the funds needed to improve the squad.

"To fail to do so, would seem both reckless and foolish given the damage you know relegation will do. The ongoing takeover cannot be used an excuse not to spend money in the January transfer window.

"If you refuse to spend money this month, the risk of relegation not only increases, it will also mean the manager will not sign the new contract you have offered to him.

Newcastle fans are concerned that manager Rafa Benitez might leave the club if he is not given funds to spend on new players

"You have repeatedly said that you want Benitez to stay, so do the things needed to make sure that happens. In short, back him and give him what he needs in this window.

"I know we have had a difficult relationship in the past, but at this point, we want to look forward, not backwards. Please do what is right this month."

Having put together three wins in a row in November, Newcastle have only won one of their last eight games and face a trip to Chelsea when the Premier League resumes on January 12.