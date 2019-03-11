FA investigating Peter Beardsley racism and bullying claims

Peter Beardsley will now face an FA investigation on racism and bullying accusations

The FA has confirmed it is formally investigating allegations of racism and bullying against Peter Beardsley.

Beardsley left his role as Newcastle United's U23 coach last week following a 14-month internal investigation after a complaint was made by midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni.

El-Mhanni, of Moroccan descent, accused Beardsley of humiliating him, which was supported by some of his team-mates.

The 58-year-old former England international forward, who was placed on gardening leave during Newcastle's investigation, denies the allegations.

An FA statement read: "We can confirm that The FA is investigating the allegations made against Peter Beardsley during his time at Newcastle United."

Former Newcastle youth player Yasin Ben El-Mhanni accused Beardsley of racism and bullying

Beardsley, who played more than 300 games for Newcastle over two spells, said following his departure: "The time is now right for me to seek a new challenge and I wish the players all the best and the supporters the success they deserve.

"I have always honoured my contractual obligations of confidentiality to the club and maintained my silence, which has in itself been very difficult.

"I am incredibly grateful for the tremendous support I have received and I look forward to the future."

Beardsley, who won 59 caps for his country and was part of two title-winning teams at Liverpool in 1988 and 1990, was made an MBE in 1995 for services to football.