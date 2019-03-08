Kick It Out concerned by Newcastle silence following Peter Beardsley departure

Peter Beardsley left Newcastle this week following allegations of bullying

Kick It Out says it is "concerned" by Newcastle's failure to reveal the reasons for Peter Beardsley's departure from the club following allegations of bullying.

Beardsley was placed on gardening leave 14 months ago when working as Newcastle's U23 coach and an internal investigation was launched after a complaint was made by midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni.

The 58-year-old, who denies the allegations, left his hometown club earlier this week, but Newcastle have not revealed the outcome of their investigation or the terms of his departure.

The anti-discrimination charity has released a statement saying: "Kick It Out is concerned that Newcastle United have failed to outline the reasons for Peter Beardsley's departure and, if it is as a result of the allegations made against him, we would encourage the club to be transparent in its decision.

Beardsley played over 300 times for Newcastle, and went to coach their U23s

"We are continuing to ascertain what the FA's investigation includes and would welcome a swift and informative outcome for all involved."

Beardsley, who played more than 300 games for Newcastle over two spells, said following his departure: "The time is now right for me to seek a new challenge and I wish the players all the best and the supporters the success they deserve.

"I have always honoured my contractual obligations of confidentiality to the club and maintained my silence, which has in itself been very difficult.

"I am incredibly grateful for the tremendous support I have received and I look forward to the future."

El-Mhanni was released by Newcastle last summer and now plays for League One side Scunthorpe.