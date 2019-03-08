Newcastle's Fabian Schar wins February goal of the month

0:41 Watch Fabian Schar's goal of the month Watch Fabian Schar's goal of the month

Newcastle's Fabian Schar has won February's Premier League goal of the month for this screamer against Burnley.

The defender collected the ball around 25 yards out and rifled into the top corner from range to give Tom Heaton no chance.

Schar's goal in the 2-0 win was Newcastle's first to be scored from outside the box in the Premier League this season.

Asked about the strike afterwards, Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez said: "In training sessions he is quite good so we knew before, and you know now that he can do that!

"He is comfortable on the ball and the understanding between Jamaal [Lascelles], [Florian] Lejeune and Schar is getting better and means we are more solid in defence."

