Newcastle must keep Rafael Benitez, says DeAndre Yedlin

DeAndre Yedlin is desperate for manager Rafael Benitez to stay at Newcastle beyond the end of the season, insisting the Spaniard "has brought the city together".

Benitez's Newcastle contract expires at the of the season and the former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss has yet to declare whether he intends to extend his three-year stay on Tyneside.

"I think it's very important [for the club to secure Benitez's future]," Yedlin told Sky Sports News at a primary school event in conjunction with the Newcastle Foundation.

Salomon Rondon scored Newcastle's opener in their 2-1 win against Man City

"I think everyone has seen how he has brought the city together.

"Even though we may not have started the season the best, we've ended very well, so I think it's very important. As we all know all the fans love him, the players love him and it would be great if he stayed."

Newcastle had to wait until November for their first win of the campaign, but now look on course to avoid relegation this season after a revival which includes two victories in their last three matches.

"I think we've finally found that chemistry that we've needed," Yedlin added.

DeAndre Yedlin scored for Newcastle at the Etihad earlier this season

"We are playing as a team right now, we're defending as a team and attacking as a team, whereas earlier in the year I don't think that was the case.

"Everybody has sort of found their form and everything is clicking now."

Sean Longstaff has started Newcastle's last eight matches

Academy graduate Sean Longstaff has been instrumental in Newcastle's recent turnaround, but Yedlin is not surprised by the young midfielder's impressive performances.

"Everybody is sort of starting to see it in the public but we saw it in pre-season. He was one of the best players in pre-season," the USA international said of Longstaff's displays.

"He's done excellent. Credit to him. He's a humble lad. He just keeps his head down and does the work that he needs to do and it is showing."