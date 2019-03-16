Rafael Benitez questions Mike Dean's refereeing decisions after Bournemouth draw

2:38 Rafael Benitez felt a number of decisions went against Newcastle in their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth Rafael Benitez felt a number of decisions went against Newcastle in their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth

Rafael Benitez questioned referee Mike Dean's refereeing decisions after Newcastle fought back to draw 2-2 with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Josh King scored twice to put the hosts 2-1 up heading into injury time in the Premier League clash, but Matt Ritchie's stunning late goal against his old club ensured the visitors would leave the Vitality Stadium with a point.

Benitez felt his side could have been awarded penalties for challenges on DeAndre Yedlin and Salomon Rondon, and was also annoyed about Bournemouth being given a spot-kick after Federico Fernandez manhandled Nathan Ake.

"Everything changed with a decision (the penalty). We are not happy with too many things and we cannot change that," he said in his post-match press conference.

"I think that we did enough - and especially going 1-0 up - to manage the game and to get three points.

"There were too many things that were against us and then we had to react. The penalty of DeAndre in 10 minutes that was not given - you can check that.

"You can check the pulling of Rondon and then we can check the other one (Bournemouth's) that you will give 100 penalties.

"But I don't want to say too much. I'm not happy with the way things were going on, I'm happy because one more point and one less game."

Benitez was pleased with the work rate displayed by his side after securing a late point which edges Newcastle closer to Premier League safety.

He added: "The players showed character.

"They were working really hard until the last minute. We had the advantage in the first half and too many things went wrong in the second.

"In the end the team showed what we were expecting in this kind of game. We tried and we got the point but maybe it could have been even more."