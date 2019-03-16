Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle: Matt Ritchie scores a stunning late volley

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Matt Ritchie scored a dramatic late equaliser against his old club as Newcastle drew 2-2 with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Salomon Rondon gave the visitors the lead with a fine free-kick on the stroke of half-time (45+5) on a wet and windy afternoon.

But Josh King looked to have completed a Bournemouth turnaround as he scored from the spot (48) before grabbing his second nine minutes from time. However, Ritchie's stunning volley in injury-time snatched Newcastle an emphatic late point.

The result means Bournemouth move above Everton into 11th. Newcastle remain in 13th, but are now seven points clear of the relegation zone.

More to follow...

What's next?

Bournemouth travel to Leicester for a 3pm kick-off in the Premier League on March 30. Newcastle, meanwhile take on Arsenal on Monday Night Football on April 1.