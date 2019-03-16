Eddie Howe says Bournemouth have more work to do after Newcastle draw

Eddie Howe says Bournemouth have "more work to do" after they drew 2-2 with Newcastle on Saturday.

Bournemouth came back from a goal down to go 2-1 up thanks to two goals from Josh King at the Vitality Stadium. But the hosts were denied all three points in injury-time when former Bournemouth midfielder scored a spectacular late equaliser.

Howe insists Bournemouth are not completely safe from Premier League relegation and that they still need to pick up points from their remaining seven games to guarantee safety.

"We've still got more work to do," he told Sky Sports. We're still looking above us as well at the same time trying to catch the teams above us.

"It's a good time for us, a two week break to get some bodies back. We need that.

"We've got some quality players that are not available at the moment and our squad will look a lot stronger when they return."

Ritchie's late goal impressed Howe, but says his side could have been better defensively for both the goals they conceded.

He added: "Matt has got unbelievable quality with that left foot. We've seen him score many spectacular goals for us down the years and that is probably the one person you don't want the ball to fall to in that moment in the game.

"He put it away well from our perspective. We'll analyse the goals and know that we could have done better with both of them today."