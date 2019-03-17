Peter Beardsley says he's 'not a bully, not a racist' amid FA investigation

Peter Beardsley insists he is "not a bully, and not a racist" amid an FA investigation into the allegations which preceded his departure from Newcastle.

Beardsley left his role as Newcastle United's U23 coach earlier in March following a 14-month internal investigation after a complaint was made by midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni.

El-Mhanni, of Moroccan descent, accused Beardsley of humiliating him, which was supported by some of his team-mates.

The FA confirmed earlier this week that they are investigating the allegations made against Beardsley, and the 58-year-old former England international has reiterated his denial of the accusations.

He told The Mirror: "I'm not a bully, and I'm not a racist.

"Everybody in the city of Newcastle has been amazing, for 15 months, they've been amazing.

"I know what I am and everybody who knows me, my family, my friends, knows what I am. I'm comfortable with what I am. It is what it is, I'm just ready to move on."

Beardsley has to clear his name with the FA to continue working in English football. Evidence from Newcastle's probe will be handed over.