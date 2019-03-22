Peter Beardsley charged with using racist and abusive language towards Newcastle U23 players

Peter Beardsley left his role as Newcastle U23 coach earlier this month

Peter Beardsley has been charged by the Football Association with using racist and abusive language towards Newcastle U23 players during his time as their coach.

Beardsley left the role earlier this month following a 14-month internal investigation after a complaint was made by midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, who left the club in January of last year.

El-Mhanni, of Moroccan descent, accused Beardsley of humiliating him, which was supported by some of his team-mates.

Former Newcastle youth player Yasin Ben El-Mhanni accused Beardsley of racism and bullying

The FA said in a statement: "It is alleged Mr Beardsley used abusive and/or insulting words towards Newcastle United FC Under 23 players, which were contrary to FA Rule E3(1), whilst employed as their coach.

"It is further alleged these words also constituted an 'Aggravated Breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as they included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality.

"He has until Friday 12 April 2019 to provide a response."

The 58-year-old former England international forward, who was placed on gardening leave during Newcastle's investigation, denies the allegations.

"I'm not a bully, and I'm not a racist," Beardsley said at a public speaking event in Gateshead this month.