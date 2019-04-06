Florian Lejeune injury 'bad', says Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez

Florian Lejeune injured his knee

Newcastle defender Florian Lejeune left St James' Park on crutches due to a knee injury after Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old was stretchered off in the 65th minute, with the game still goalless, after a challenge from former Newcastle winger Andros Townsend.

Palace's winner came in the 81st minute, and leaves Newcastle just seven points above the relegation zone.

"We have to wait," manager Rafa Benitez said, when asked for an update on Lejeune's injury. "It seems bad."

Lejeune, who joined Newcastle from Eibar in 2017, missed much of the first half of the season due to a knee injury.

But Benitez confirmed the new injury was to Lejeune's other knee.

"He says it's bad but we have to wait and see what the doctor says," Benitez added.