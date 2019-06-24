Rafa Benitez to leave Newcastle when contract expires on June 30

Newcastle have confirmed Rafael Benitez will leave the club at the end of the month

Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle when his contract expires on June 30, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 59-year-old had been in talks with Newcastle over a new deal but they have failed to reach an agreement.

Managing director Lee Charnley had been tasked by owner Mike Ashley to lead the negotiations with Benitez, who also turned down a new deal last summer.

Newcastle confirmed Benitez's departure in a statement on Monday, which read: "It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019.

Benitez leaves Newcastle after three years in charge at St James' Park

"We have worked hard to extend Rafa's contract over a significant period of time, however it has not been - and will not be - possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives.

"Rafa's coaching staff, Paco de Miguel Moreno, Antonio Gomez Perez and Mikel Antia, will also leave the club on 30th June.

"We would like to thank Rafa and his coaching team for their efforts over the last three years and their significant contribution to what has been collectively achieved.

"We would also like to thank our supporters, players and staff for their patience during a period of uncertainty. The process to appoint a successor will now begin."

Benitez took over at St James' Park from Steve McClaren in March 2016 with the club 19th in the Premier League.

He could not save Newcastle from relegation but stayed in charge and guided the club to an immediate return to the Premier League, winning the Sky Bet Championship title.

After overseeing two mid-table finishes since their return to the top flight, Benitez wanted the tools for Newcastle to compete for a European qualification place and potentially lift a domestic trophy.

Newcastle managing Director Lee Charnley (right) had been tasked by owner Mike Ashley (left) to lead negotiations with Benitez

He was encouraged by owner Ashley breaking the club's long-standing transfer record to sign Miguel Almiron in January and was keen to be given the green light to sign players over the age of 26, which has been against club policy in previous years.

Speaking about his future last month, Benitez said: "I would like to stay. I can see the potential of this massive club and hopefully we can do things in the way that would be good for everyone to move forward."

More to follow...