Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez considering Chinese Super League offer from Dalian Yifang

Rafael Benitez's Newcastle contract expires on June 30

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is considering a £12m-a-year offer to manager Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang, Sky Sports News understands.

Dalian Yifang are willing to make Benitez the best paid coach in the Chinese Super League with an annual salary of £12m.

The Spaniard's current £5m-a-year deal at St James' Park ends on June 30 with no sign of a breakthrough in his protracted negotiations over a new contract with club owner Mike Ashley.

Benitez, who wants to see Newcastle competing for European qualification and silverware, turned down a contract offer last summer.

1:05 Keith Downie explains the situation surrounding Mike Ashley's potential sale of Newcastle to Dubai-based billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan Keith Downie explains the situation surrounding Mike Ashley's potential sale of Newcastle to Dubai-based billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan

Sky Sports News also understands the former Liverpool, Chelsea and Valencia boss wants to be given the green light to sign players over the age of 26, which has been against club policy in previous years.

After guiding Newcastle to promotion from the Sky Bet Championship in 2017, the Magpies have recorded 10th and 13th-placed finishes in their last two Premier League campaigns.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said he has provided proof of funds to Ashley and agreed terms between the two parties have been forwarded to the Premier League over his attempted takeover of Newcastle.