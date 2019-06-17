West Ham and Newcastle interested in Jefferson Savarino

Jefferson Savarino is reportedly available for £6m

West Ham and Newcastle are interested in signing Real Salt Lake winger Jefferson Savarino, Sky Sports News understands.

Both clubs are due to watch the Venezuelan winger play in the Copa America on Wednesday against hosts Brazil.

The 22-year-old playmaker has scored three times so far in this season's Major League Soccer and is apparently available for £6m.

Newcastle are still chasing Savarino's Venezuelan team-mate Salamon Rondon, but uncertainty over a potential takeover of the club has halted any transfer progress.

The West Brom striker spent last season on loan at the Magpies and has one year left on his current deal but with a £16.5m release clause.

West ham, on the other hand, are still looking to add to their attacking options after having a £29m bid accepted for Uruguayan forward Maxi Gomes.

West Ham have had a bid accepted for Celta Vigo's Maxi Gomez

Sky Sports News understands that Valencia have also had the same offer accepted by their La Liga rivals, which includes add-ons.

Gomez has been a target for the Hammers since last summer, and extensive talks were also held in January but the Spanish club wanted his £43.3m release clause met.

Manuel Pellegrini's side have already spent big so far this window with the capture of Pablo Fornals from Villarreal for £24m.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App.