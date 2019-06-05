Newcastle confirm Mohamed Diame departure

Since arriving in 2016, Mohammed Diame made 103 appearances for Newcastle, scoring eight goals

Mohamed Diame will leave Newcastle this month as one of 11 players to depart St James' Park.

Diame was waiting for the Magpies to trigger a one-year extension on his three-year deal, which would have happened automatically had the midfielder started just two more matches for Newcastle this season.

In April, the Senegalese said: "I'm trying to enjoy the games as much as I can, because it could be the last one."

The 31-year-old has only been picked from the start twice by manager Rafael Benitez since January 2 and made 29 Premier League appearances for the club during the 2018/19 season.

Diame signed from Hull City in 2016 and helped Newcastle return to the Premier League at the first time of asking after being relegated in 2015-16.

Newcastle boss Benitez said: "Mo has been a great servant to Newcastle United in his three years here. He has given us a lot on and off the pitch and we wish him well for the future."

Cal Roberts, Josef Yarney, Tyrique Bartlett, Juanito, Otto Huuhtanen and Stefan O'Connor, as well as scholars Max Allen, Thomas Cole, Sam Joyce and Deece Kasinga Madia, will also leave St. James' Park.