Issa Diop happy at West Ham, but keen to play Champions League football

Issa Diop has attracted interest from Manchester United, PSG and Barcelona

Issa Diop is happy at West Ham, but would like to play in the Champions League in the future, Sky Sports News understands.

Manchester United are interested in signing the centre-back and a £45m plus a player bid has been discussed.

Sources close to Diop say PSG and Barcelona have been watching him and he has been told to be ready for a call-up to the France squad.

But West Ham are adamant Diop is not for sale and it is believed they would not even listen to offers of less than £60m for a player who has four years left on his contract and who may be rewarded with an improved deal.

The 22-year-old featured 38 times last season after joining from Toulouse for £22m and helped West Ham secure a 10th-place finish.

United's top priority is signing a centre-back this summer and they have been told by Napoli that Kalidou Koulibaly would cost about £100m while Leicester value Harry Maguire at £80m.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has already signed goalkeepers Roberto and David Martin this summer, while midfielder Pablo Fornals joined from Villarreal for £24m last week.