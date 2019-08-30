Newcastle's Matt Ritchie out for two months with ankle ligament damage

Newcastle's Matt Ritchie has been ruled out for at least two months with ankle ligament damage after being forced off in Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester.

Ritchie sustained the injury following a tackle from Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury, that Newcastle boss Steve Bruce described as a "horror challenge".

However, Choudhury has hit back at Bruce's accusation and insisted he had never intended to hurt Ritchie, who required three stitches in his leg after the game.

1:47 Highlights from the Carabao Cup second-round match between Newcastle and Leicester Highlights from the Carabao Cup second-round match between Newcastle and Leicester

There are further injury concerns for Bruce with winger Allan Saint-Maximin ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring strain.

Doubts also remain over the availability of Miguel Almiron, Emil Krafth and Jetro Willems for Saturday's home match against Watford.

Strikers Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll are still not ready to play, although Bruce has confirmed Carroll could make his Newcastle return against his former club Liverpool after the international break.