Newcastle's Martin Dubravka 'close' to signing new contract

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has confirmed he is "close" to signing a new contract at St James' Park.

The 30-year-old Magpies number one sees his current deal expire in 2022 but appears set to be awarded with improved terms for his performances.

"We're in talks. I'm close," he said. "We are in contact and hopefully we can sort it out as soon as possible.

"I'm happy here so if I can stay longer here, I will be happy. Since I came here, people have treated me really well. I can say that I feel at home here.

"I'm glad that people think that I can stay here for the longer-term. It's such a big honour for me."

Dubravka - who is also the Slovakia number one with 16 caps - signed for Newcastle from Sparta Prague last summer after an initial loan deal.

He has made 55 appearances for Newcastle since, keeping 16 Premier League clean sheets.