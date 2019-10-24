Martin Dubravka signs six-year Newcastle deal

Martin Dubravka joined Newcastle from Sparta Prague in 2018

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has signed a new six-year contract at St James' Park.

Dubravka first joined Newcastle on loan from Sparta Prague in January 2018 and was rewarded with a four-year deal at the end of the season after impressing during his initial six-month loan spell.

The 30-year-old has gone on to keep 17 clean sheets in 59 Premier League games for the Magpies, form which has seen him extend his stay with the club until 2025.

"It is an amazing feeling," Dubravka told NUFC TV.

"I have to say that it feels like time has flown. It's been almost two years and I've found great people here who I can call friends.

"I've enjoyed my time here and I'm very glad that I can stay here for another six years."

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce described Dubravka as a "huge importantly figure" for Newcastle both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

"He's a massive part of our plans for the future, so it's great that he's agreed to stay with us for the next few years, and a fitting reward for his performances," added Bruce.