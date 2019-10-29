Newcastle 'hold talks' over Strasbourg midfielder Ibrahima Sissoko

Ibrahima Sissoko in action for Strasbourg

Newcastle have held talks with Strasbourg over midfielder Ibrahima Sissoko, Sky sources understand.

One source has told us the 21-year-old is available for around £10.5m, although no deal is in place between the two clubs.

Newcastle have looked at Sissoko, who is a France Under-21 international, in previous transfer windows but failed to agree a move for the midfielder.

2:50 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's draw with Wolves in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's draw with Wolves in the Premier League

Magpies boss Steve Bruce had been hoping for cover in that position before the emergence of teenager Matty Longstaff in recent weeks.

However, sources at Newcastle have indicated that no deal is currently in place for Sissoko.