Newcastle hold talks over Strasbourg's Ibrahima Sissoko

Newcastle have held talks with Strasbourg over a January deal to sign midfielder Ibrahima Sissoko, according to Sky sources.

One source has told Sky Sports News the 22-year-old is available for around £10.5m, although no deal is yet in place between the two clubs, according to further sources at Newcastle.

The Magpies have looked at Sissoko - a France U21 internationa - in previous transfer windows but failed to agree a deal for the defensive midfielder.

2:50 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's draw with Wolves in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's draw with Wolves in the Premier League

Magpies boss Steve Bruce had been hoping for cover in that position before the emergence of teenager Matty Longstaff in recent weeks, but appears still to be open to more recruits.

Newcastle spent £65m on three players in the summer - striker Joelinton from Hoffenheim, winger Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice, and full-back Emil Krafth from Amiens.

Sissoko joined Ligue 1 side Strasbourg from Stade Brest in 2018 and has made 48 appearances for the side since, including Europa League qualifiers earlier this year.