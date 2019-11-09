Steve Bruce says all managers fear sack during international break

Steve Bruce's Newcastle side are guaranteed not to be in the Premier League relegation zone after this weekend

Steve Bruce has admitted many managers fear this time of year, as they believe they could be sacked during one of the international breaks.

The fixture calendar pauses in September and October for international matches, and the final break of the year comes after this weekend's league games.

The two-week gap between league matches often gives struggling sides the opportunity to change managers, and Bruce says it has been in the back of his mind.

Ahead of Saturday's game against Bournemouth, he said: "The result before the break is always that bit bigger.

"I think some of us look at October, November and think we have gone past that hurdle of getting the sack.

"I shouldn't say that, but a lot of managers think we have to get to the breaks, then we have to get past the next break.

"It's always the time when managers are sacked. It gives clubs two weeks to get a new manager and it always seems to happen then.

"So, all of us, say, 'Let's get through that first one in September'. You usually get away with that one.

"October is a bad month, and this flaming one at the end of November is awful! This time last year I was on a beach (having been sacked by Aston Villa)."

Bruce was also keen to praise Jonjo Shelvey, who returned to the starting line-up with a spectacular winning goal against West Ham last weekend.

He had not started a game for over a month, but Bruce believes the emergence of youngster Matty Longstaff has given Shelvey a 'kick up the backside'.

"He responded in the right way to being left out and trained the right way," explained Bruce. "The emergence of Matty has given him the kick up the backside he needed.

"We all know Jonjo is a very decent player. He set the standard last week and hopefully he will repeat that this week.

"But I honestly believe that with Jonjo, he was not fully fit, he was carrying something and it was frustrating for him. His stats last week were massive. So physically, he can do it."