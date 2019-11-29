Steve Bruce has faith in Newcastle's misfiring attackers

Joelinton and Miguel Almiron have struggled this season

Steve Bruce is confident his misfiring £81m Newcastle strike-force will get it right, despite scoring just one goal between them in 57 hours of football for the club.

The Magpies head into Saturday's clash with reigning champions Manchester City having managed just 11 goals in their 13 Premier League games to date this season.

The winning goal by £40million summer signing Joelinton at Tottenham in August is the only one to have come from a frontman.

However, having seen what he, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron do in training, the head coach is convinced they can add goals to their overall contributions.

Bruce said: "They don't miss here. It's like practising penalties - a pro will score nine out of 10 out here. A different pro might score three out of 10. You can't replicate it.

Allan Saint-Maximin is yet to score since moving to Tyneside

"Almiron, we thought, 'Great, he's got the winner for Paraguay, it will give him that little bit of confidence which a good striker needs', but unfortunately, it hasn't happened for him.

"But I believe Almiron - and I wasn't here - lit up Newcastle in January. From the moment he burst through against Huddersfield and dinked the goalkeeper and it hit the post. There are so many times where it's hit the post, hit the bar or the goalkeeper's made a great save.

"The frustration is there for all of us, but, for me, it's all about the team. What I've got at my disposal, I've been quite happy with the performances of Almiron in particular.

0:38 Steve Bruce says he is devastated that Matt Ritchie will be missing until January after undergoing a second operation Steve Bruce says he is devastated that Matt Ritchie will be missing until January after undergoing a second operation

"He's got the best physical data. He works so hard for the team, it's incredible, which for me, is what it's all about."

Bruce has vowed to stick with 23-year-old Joelinton, Almiron, 25, and Saint-Maximin, who is 22, and pointed to their ages and lack of experience in English football's top flight in a plea for patience.

He said: "The big thing for me is they're all young, they're still learning their trade to a degree. If I said to you they're the same age as [Sean] Longstaff, who's played 12 times, then it puts it into perspective a little bit.

Carroll suffers another injury setback

To further their offensive issues, striker Andy Carroll has suffered a rib injury picked up in training.

Andy Carroll won't feature against Manchester City on Saturday

The 30-year-old will miss Saturday's lunchtime visit of Manchester City and the extent of the problem is currently unknown.

Bruce will be relieved that this is not related to Carroll's ankle, which he had surgery on in March and has been the reason for caution during his gradual return.

Carroll has made seven substitute appearances since re-signing for his hometown club on a pay-as-you-play deal.

