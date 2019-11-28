Matt Ritchie: Newcastle winger ruled out until January after second ankle operation

Matt Ritchie was forced off during Newcastle's Carabao Cup tie against Leicester in August

Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie has undergone a second operation on an ankle injury and is not expected to return to action until January.

Ritchie sustained the injury during a Carabao Cup clash with Leicester in August, following a challenge by Foxes midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

The 30-year-old was forced to have an initial surgical procedure in October, and Newcastle confirmed on Thursday that he has now had a second operation after seeing a specialist last week.

Ritchie, who has made 129 appearances for Newcastle, will continue his rehabilitation on Tyneside and is expected to return to action in the New Year.

The former Scotland international made just three league appearances this season prior to picking up the injury.

Steve Bruce's side face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime, hoping to bounce back from Monday night's 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa.