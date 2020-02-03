Steve Bruce: Newcastle's shortened winter break our own fault

Steve Bruce's side face a shortened winter break after failing to overcome Oxford United in the original FA Cup tie

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says his players can only blame themselves for not getting a full winter break.

The Magpies would have been entitled to a week off had they beaten League One Oxford in the FA Cup fourth round last Saturday, but will now travel to the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday for a replay.

When asked if he had to change his plans for the scheduled break, Bruce said: "All of us have given the team a little bit of time off - that's what the whole idea of it was.

"However, it's not as long as we would like to give the players, but they're still going to have four or five days off and have a long weekend, which is better than nothing.

"But that's what we get for not winning the first one."

None of Newcastle's injured players will be back for the game against Oxford and Bruce will also be without new loan signings Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro, who were not registered in time to be eligible for the replay.

"We've got no alternative because we are still missing seven or eight," Bruce said when asked if he would field the strongest side available to him.

"The two lads who made their debuts (Rose and Lazaro), they both can't play because they weren't registered in time, but we will be as strong as we possibly can.

"Unfortunately, they weren't signed before the actual first game, which is annoying. It would have been an ideal game for them. But we'll just have to get them ready for Arsenal."