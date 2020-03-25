Newcastle brothers Sean and Matty Longstaff switching agents with future uncertain

Sean (left) and Matty Longstaff's Newcastle careers are in doubt

Newcastle brothers Sean and Matty Longstaff are in the process of changing agents in a bid to sort out their futures.

The midfield duo's Newcastle careers are in doubt, particularly that of younger sibling Matty, who is out of contract in the summer and free to talk to clubs on the continent.

The 19-year-old made a match-winning debut for the club against Manchester United in October, before following it up with a goal in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

Manager Steve Bruce has said he hopes the midfielder makes a football decision over a financial one, but although talks have taken place for months there is no current concrete offer on the table for the teenager.

And now both Matty and Sean have taken steps to switch representative in a bid to resolve their futures - whether that is at Newcastle or elsewhere.

Sean interested Manchester United last summer

Matty could leave Tyneside for a small development fee of around £350,000. A handful of Italian clubs have shown interest but the outbreak of coronavirus could make any potential move more challenging.

Bruce, who would like to build his side around box-to-box midfielder Matty and his brother, said earlier this month: "We all want him to stay, but players have their prerogative.

"Of course it's a concern. I just hope that he looks at it as a football decision. Ultimately, when you are 19, it is about how you look after your career, rather than anything else.

"I'm pretty sure there are people in his ear, and distractions. At the end of the day, if you have a successful career, money will find you.

"He's a 19-year-old who has done very well. Tell me another 19-year-old who's played in the Premier League this year? There's not many. I hope he finds a conclusion with the club, I really do. He knows what I think of him."

It was Sean that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side made an inquiry for last summer. Newcastle made it clear they were not interested in selling the 22-year-old and a move failed to materialise.

But Sean's situation is less pressing for Newcastle, after the elder of the pair signed a new deal last year, meaning he still has two years left on that contract.