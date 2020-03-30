Newcastle place majority of non-playing staff on 'furlough leave'
Last Updated: 30/03/20 4:29pm
Newcastle have placed the majority of their non-playing staff on furlough leave.
The government scheme allows workers to claim 80 per cent of their wages to a maximum of £2,500 per month.
Staff were involved via email on Monday morning. The move by owner Mike Ashley includes an offer to members of the club's Academy and Scouting department.
Newcastle's first-team squad are isolating at home for another two weeks.