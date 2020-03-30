Newcastle United News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Newcastle place majority of non-playing staff on 'furlough leave'

Last Updated: 30/03/20 4:29pm

Newcastle have placed the majority of their non-playing staff on furlough leave.

The government scheme allows workers to claim 80 per cent of their wages to a maximum of £2,500 per month.

Staff were involved via email on Monday morning. The move by owner Mike Ashley includes an offer to members of the club's Academy and Scouting department.

Newcastle's first-team squad are isolating at home for another two weeks.

Join Sky Bet Club and track your progress towards a £5 free Bet

Opt in and bet £25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday. Free bets credited by 7pm on Monday.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK