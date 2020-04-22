Newcastle takeover: Mauricio Pochettino should replace Steve Bruce, says Warren Barton

0:32 Former Newcastle defender Warren Barton believes the club should target Mauricio Pochettino under the club's new owners Former Newcastle defender Warren Barton believes the club should target Mauricio Pochettino under the club's new owners

Mauricio Pochettino should be Newcastle's No 1 managerial target if the proposed £300m takeover goes through, according to Warren Barton.

PCP Capital Partners' move for the club is nearing completion after the consortium paid a £17m deposit and exchanged contracts with current owner Mike Ashley.

Amanda Staveley's consortium includes Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, and Pochettino is among a number of leading names touted as potential replacements for current boss Steve Bruce if the takeover passes the relevant mandatory checks in the coming weeks.

Former Newcastle defender Barton believes the club should be targeting one of the world's top managers.

"I'm at a crossroads. I am a big fan of Steve [Bruce]. I like Steve as a person, I have played against him for years and his teams as well," Barton said.

"He has done very well in the Championship. Getting teams promoted and making teams be stable in the Premier League.

Newcastle are 13th in the Premier League in Steve Bruce's first season

"When you look at a coach like a [Mauricio] Pochettino. That's great with young players and has got a bit of an attitude now as well. I think it would be everything Newcastle are; young, vibrant, energetic, positive.

"When I think of Newcastle in my time, that's what it all was and Pochettino ticks them boxes."

Bruce in his first season with Newcastle guided them within touching distance of safety from relegation in the Premier League before the coronavirus pandemic suspended the season.

The 59-year-old even overcame Pochettino in his third league match in charge when Newcastle won at Tottenham back in August.

Pochettino, though, led Tottenham to four successive seasons of Champions League football, which will be the aim of Newcastle's potential new owners, and guided them to last year's final where they lost 2-0 to Liverpool.