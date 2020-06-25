Newcastle United: Javier Manquillo and Andy Carroll sign new contracts
Matty Longstaff signs short-team deal
Last Updated: 25/06/20 2:32pm
Javier Manquillo and Andy Carroll have signed new contracts with Newcastle United, while on-loan pair Nabil Bentaleb and Danny Rose have extended their deals until the end of the season.
Newcastle are also confident of extending Valentino Lazaro's loan from Inter Milan and expect it to be completed in the coming days.
Former Atletico Madrid defender Manquillo has signed a four-year contract while striker Carroll has penned a one-year extension with his boyhood club.
Matty Longstaff, whose existing deal was due to expire at the end of the month, has agreed a short-term contract which will run until the end of the current season, as have on-loan pair Bentaleb and Rose.
Newcastle said in a statement: "Valentino Lazaro and Inter Milan have agreed in principle to extend his loan until the end of the current season and the documentation to formalise this is expected to be signed in the coming days.
"It means all three players will be available for United's final seven league matches and remaining FA Cup ties."
