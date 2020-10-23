Newcastle face goalkeeper injury crisis; Mark Gillespie in line to make league debut

Newcastle's third-choice goalkeeper Mark Gillespie is in line to make his Premier League debut against Wolves on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old could be handed the gloves, with current No 2 Karl Darlow struggling to be fit after taking a heavy blow in a collision with Marcus Rashford in Newcastle's 4-1 defeat against Manchester United last weekend.

The club's No 1 'keeper Martin Dubravka is already out following ankle surgery, and Darlow's injury has added to Steve Bruce's woes.

Magpies boss Bruce said: "Karl has made a huge improvement but we're going to have to take it down to the wire. It's an impact and not a tear - but it's in a very, very sore region where he's taken an awful knock.

"He's better than he was on Saturday. Whether he's fit or not, we're just going to have to wait and see over the next 48 hours."

Gillespie has featured in goal for Newcastle in the Carabao Cup this season, and Bruce insists he has no worries about giving him his Premier League debut against Wolves.

Bruce added: "He's played three times and that looks a good shout now, especially if he has to make his debut, he's had some sort of football anyway.

"He's an experienced goalkeeper who has played in Scotland for the last four or five years so he'll be fine."

Gillespie was released by Newcastle as a teenager and has since played for Carlisle, Blyth Spartans, Walsall and Motherwell before rejoining the Magpies in July.

Bruce also defended further criticism after his side's late capitulation against Manchester United which saw them concede three goals in the final minutes of the game.

"I'm under no illusion that as Newcastle manager you know the criticism flows. Sometimes you think it's a little unjust but it's what we deal with these days with social media and every game on the TV," he said.

"Now everybody is a manager, not just the guy in the pub. But I understand it, and it's the beauty of it."