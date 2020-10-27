Newcastle fan group threatens legal action against Premier League following failed takeover

A group of Newcastle United supporters is threatening the Premier League with legal action following the aborted takeover of the club this summer.

The group, named "Newcastle Consortium Supporters Ltd", has sent a letter before action to the Premier League, accusing them of having breached competition law.

Sky Sports News has seen a copy of this letter - sent to the Premier League on Tuesday - in which the group asks that communications surrounding the takeover are made public.

The group says it has enlisted the help of Robert O'Donoghue QC of Brick Court Chambers as it seeks to take its case to the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

Image: Amanda Staveley was part of a consortium proposing to takeover Newcastle United

The Premier League declined to comment on the matter when contacted by Sky Sports News.

The proposed takeover of Newcastle fell through at the end of July when the Saudi-backed consortium walked away from the deal, citing the length of time it had taken and issues with the global pandemic.

Newcastle subsequently criticised the Premier League for their handling of the proposed takeover following the collapse of talks between the two parties.

The club's owner Mike Ashley has been looking to sell his majority stake for well over a year and has been considering his legal options.

Image: Mike Ashley has been actively looking to sell Newcastle

Ashley was also understood to have been extremely frustrated at the lengthy process, having attempted to resurrect talks over a potential sale.

The Saudi-backed consortium had been fronted by Amanda Staveley, who has held a long-standing interest in Newcastle.

Staveley had previously failed in her attempt to buy the club in 2017.