Wolves 1-1 Newcastle: Late Raul Jimenez and Jacob Murphy goals sees points shared

Jacob Murphy's late free-kick cancelled out Raul Jimenez's strike as Newcastle snatched a 1-1 draw against Wolves at Molineux.

After an even, but goalless, first half, Wolves dominated the second period and finally got the reward for their pressure when Jimenez thundered a strike home in the 80th minute, sending it through the fingertips of Karl Darlow.

But 1-1 draws are a speciality in this fixture, with the sides now finishing with the same scoreline in their last four Premier League meetings. With Newcastle's only shot on target of the second half, Murphy (89) curled a free-kick around the Wolves wall to secure a point for the visitors, who are unbeaten in their last seven league visits to Molineux.

The result means Wolves miss the chance to move into the top four, instead going from 10th into seventh, while Newcastle remain in 14th place.

How Wolves and Newcastle drew again

Wolves began strongly, and Daniel Podence went close twice in the opening 10 minutes. He sent an effort thundering goalwards, but Darlow - who showed no ill-effects of a knock he picked up against Manchester United last weekend - made a fine, leaping save. Podence's second was less accurate, sending an effort rifling into the empty stands.

Jimenez then had two half-chances, but both were also wide of the target. He sent a cut-back from the impressive Nelson Semedo well past the post before some neat play from Jimenez and Pedro Neto saw the former pick out the space in the area, but he scuffed his shot wide again.

Player ratings Wolves: Patricio (6), Boly (7), Coady (6), Kilman (6), Semedo (7), Dendoncker (6), Neves (7), Neto (7), Saiss (6), Jimenez (7), Podence (7).



Subs used: Marcal (6), Traore (6), Moutinho (n/a).



Newcastle: Darlow (7), Schar (6), Lascelles (7), Fernandez (7), Lewis (6), Murphy (8), Hendrick (7), Fraser (6), Almiron (7), Saint-Maximin (6), Wilson (6).



Subs used: Joelinton (5), Longstaff (5), Carroll (n/a).



Man of the match: Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle rode out the pressure though and had their first sight of goal in the 17th minute when a sensational, curling pass from Murphy that picked out the run of Callum Wilson. However, despite being caught out for the pass, Max Kilman did well to get back to see Wilson's shot behind.

The half continued in an even manner with some half chances at either end, but Allan Saint-Maximin could have nicked a late first-half advantage for Newcastle. Wilson and Miguel Almiron broke well from a cleared Wolves corner, before the Paraguayan picked out Saint-Maximin on the left with a diagonal pass. The Frenchman then cut past two Wolves defender before striking, but despite taking a nick of Ruben Neves on the way through, Rui Patricio was down low to make the save.

Team news Wolves made one change with Joao Moutinho dropping to the bench and Ruben Neves back in the starting XI.

Newcastle have made four changes with Emil Krafth, Isaac Hayden, Joelinton and Jonjo Shelvey out of the XI. In came Fabian Schar, Jacob Murphy, Ryan Fraser and Miguel Almiron with Karl Darlow fit to start in goal this afternoon.

Wolves were much improved after the break and Pedro Neto went close twice inside 10 minutes. The first was the best chance of the game until then, as Neto collected a left-wing cross from Podence before lifting his effort just over the crossbar. Not long after, Neto struck from the top of the area, but it flew well wide of the target.

The hosts continued to edge closer as the game wore on. Neto was involved again in the 75th minute, smashing the ball into the midriff of Jeff Hendrick before Darlow made a good, low save from a dinked Jimenez effort.

But the Mexican did beat the goalkeeper not long after as Wolves finally found the net. Neto delivered a free-kick from the left flank, which was nodded away only as far as the waiting Jimenez. He lashed a shot goalwards, which could not be stopped by the hand of Darlow.

It looked like Jimenez had nabbed a second winning goal in a row after his strike beat Leeds last weekend, but with eight draws in 11 league meetings between the two, there was always a Newcastle goal brewing under the surface.

It arrived nine minutes later as Newcastle won a free-kick after Conor Coady's foul on Wilson. Murphy whipped it around the Wolves wall and into a slither of space between the goalkeeper and the post, securing a point for his side.

Man of the match - Jacob Murphy

Murphy impressed in his first Premier League start of the season. He played some superb passes in for Wilson on the right-wing, and he gained possession back an impressive six times - the most in the Newcastle team.

His free-kick was also expertly taken. It was Newcastle's only shot on target in the second half and their first direct free-kick goal in the Premier League since a Jonjo Shelvey strike against West Ham in November 2019.

After the game, he told Sky Sports: "I've been dying to get a start and hopefully I've done enough today for the manager to think I've done well." With a man-of-the-match award under his belt and the injuries piling up for Newcastle, Murphy may be about to get his chance to shine.

What the managers said

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said: "In the first half, we started very well. We had mobility and had enormous situations as a result of having good possession. As the half went by, we slowed down a little bit, but Newcastle didn't create too many problems.

"We were well organised, and in the second half we started better. We were in the game without problems until we scored the goal, which I thought was well-deserved. In the end, we should've managed the game better.

"I have to see[the Newcastle goal], but the ball cannot go around that side of the wall. Clearly not. If it goes over the wall, then we have to deal with it. But on the side of the wall, the shot cannot go in.

"Our aim is always to try to play well for 90 minutes. There's a lot of things we can improve. We need to be sharper in our combinations and improve with our final delivery but defensively we were OK. There are positives and negatives like all games. We need greater mobility but we'll get there. The boys are working hard."

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said: "It would have been a bit unfair if we had lost it and there wasn't much in. When you come to play against Wolves, they do have really good possession of the ball but certainly the way the midfield players tried to adapt to make sure it was difficult for them and that's what it had to be. We're delighted to come here and take a point in difficult circumstances

"I'm pleased for Jacob in particular, who has been knocking on the door since pre-season really and I'm delighted for him. I saw him taking free kicks on Thursday and when it comes off the training ground and goes in, fair play to him.

"He's hit it and got around the wall - whether he's blaming the goalkeeper, I'll let Nuno go to work with that - but it was a good strike. Jacob is last on the training pitch and practises these sorts of things so when he has the confidence to step up and push a few out of the road and take it, I'm delighted. To go and play this year like he has done and in that wing-back role too, I'm absolutely delighted for him.

"We're a bit disappointed [with the goal] because we gave away a cheap foul and we didn't have anybody on the edge of the box quick enough. I'll have a look at it again and see what we can do.

"Overall, and the response to losing last week, there was a resilience about them which had to be admired."

What the pundits said

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp said: "It's a great point. I know they had a lot of their attacking players out but the balance of the team, there aren't many defensive midfield players. Hendrick is having to do a job in there so it's a huge point for them. It wasn't a vintage performance by any stretch of the imagination

"You throw all these attackers onto the pitch and you think it's going to be amazing, but it doesn't work like that. Newcastle fans will want a bit more, they'll want more of an attacking threat, but that's a brilliant point."

Former Newcastle midfielder Kieron Dyer said: "Mid-table is a success for Newcastle. We were talking about their recruitment, which I was impressed with this season, but again, it's three or four players who have come from teams who were relegated, that's just the way Newcastle are at the moment.

"I'm one of these people, as an ex-Newcastle player and fan, I really want this takeover. I'm not sure what's happening or if there is even going to be a takeover, but I would love for someone to inject some real money and try and make the club a force again. When Newcastle are entertainers and up in the higher parts of the league with that fanbase, it makes it miles more exciting."

Opta stats

73 per cent of the Premier League matches between Wolves and Newcastle have ended level (8/11); of Premier League ties to have been played at least 10 times, this is the highest percentage.

Since returning to the Premier League for the 2018-19 season, Wolves have failed to score a first half goal in 58 of their 82 matches, the most of any side in the competition over this period.

All 11 Premier League ties between Wolves and Newcastle have seen both sides score a goal, making it the most played tie in the competition in which neither side have kept a clean sheet.

