Jonjo Shelvey to have hernia surgery, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce confirms

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey will have surgery on a hernia problem on Monday and looks set to be out for around four weeks.

Shelvey was forced to sit out Sunday's 1-1 draw with Wolves and manager Steve Bruce confirmed after the game at Molineux that he would require surgery.

"It's a sportsman's hernia so we think he might be available after the international break," said Bruce.

"He hurt himself putting a free-kick into the box last week and it looks like he'll be operated on tomorrow in London."

Shelvey had featured in all of Newcastle's Premier League matches this season prior to Sunday.

In his absence, a goal from a Jacob Murphy free-kick a minute from time earned Bruce's side a point after Raul Jimenez had fired the hosts ahead, to leave them 14th in the table.

Bruce said: "It would have been a bit unfair if we had lost it and there wasn't much in.

"When you come to play against Wolves, they do have really good possession of the ball but certainly the way the midfield players tried to adapt to make sure it was difficult for them and that's what it had to be. We're delighted to come here and take a point in difficult circumstances

"I'm pleased for Jacob [Murphy] in particular, who has been knocking on the door since pre-season really and I'm delighted for him. I saw him taking free-kicks on Thursday and when it comes off the training ground and goes in, fair play to him."

Next up for Newcastle is the visit of league leaders Everton to St James' Park on Sunday, followed by a trip to Southampton on November 6 - both games are live on Sky Sports.