Premier League games on Pay Per View: Useful information

As a result of the continued absence of fans from stadia, the Premier League has announced that additional non-televised fixtures in October will be made available via pay-per-view.

This decision has been taken by the Premier League to ensure fans can continue to watch their teams, and also to generate some revenue for clubs currently receiving no matchday income.

The new broadcasting arrangement is planned for matches in October - and will then be reviewed by the Premier League.

What games are on pay-per-view this weekend?

Sky Sports Box Office will broadcast three matches this weekend, beginning with Newcastle United vs Manchester United (Saturday, kick-off 8pm), Leicester City vs Aston Villa (Sunday, kick-off 7.15pm) and West Brom vs Burnley (Monday, kick-off 5.30pm)

These games are additional to the 140 games live this season on Sky Sports for Sky Sports customers.

Each broadcast will begin 15 minutes before kick-off.

Chelsea vs Southampton and Sheffield United vs Fulham will be broadcast separately on BT Sport Box Office.

How much does it cost to view?

Each pay-per-view match will cost £14.95 in the UK, €16.95 in ROI.

How can I access these games?

Fans can purchase each match via Sky Sports Box Office, channel 491 on the Sky box. Sky subscribers on third party platforms can contact their service provider for more information on how to purchase these matches.

What live football is on Sky this weekend?

Saturday October 17

Celtic vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, 12.30pm (Sky Sports Football) included in Sky Sports subscription

Manchester City vs Arsenal - Premier League, 5.30pm (Sky Sports Premier League) included in Sky Sports subscription

Newcastle vs Man Utd - Premier League, 8pm (Sky Sports Box Office) £14.95 in the UK, €16.95 in ROI

Sunday October 18

Preston vs Cardiff - Sky Bet Championship, 12pm (Sky Sports Football) included in Sky Sports subscription

Crystal Palace vs Brighton - Premier League, 2pm (Sky Sports Premier League) included in Sky Sports subscription

Tottenham vs West Ham - Premier League, 4.30pm (Sky Sports Premier League) included in Sky Sports subscription

Leicester vs Aston Villa - Premier League, 7.15pm (Sky Sports Box Office) £14.95 in the UK, €16.95 in ROI

Monday October 19