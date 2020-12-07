Newcastle United's training ground still shut due to coronavirus outbreak

Newcastle United's training ground remains closed following last week's outbreak of coronavirus within the first-team squad.

There was hope that those not isolating could return to training on Monday afternoon but the players have been told to continue their own individual training plans at home.

The training ground was closed last Monday after multiple positive Covid-19 test results within the first-team bubble.

A few players and staff have now been isolating for as many as 10 days.

Saturday's home match against West Brom will be in serious doubt unless a significant number can get back to the training ground and prepare as a group this week.

3:02 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

The fact that Newcastle were unable to train as a group ahead of last Friday's planned trip to Aston Villa was one of the key reasons as to why that match was postponed.

It was the first Premier League match to be postponed as a result of coronavirus since Project Restart.

Newcastle were last in action on Friday, November 27 when they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst park.

They are 13th in the Premier League table with 14 points from 10 games.