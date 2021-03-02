Newcastle forwards Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin out until April through injury

Newcastle will be without forwards Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin until April through injury.

The pair suffered knee and groin injuries respectively during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Wolves in the Premier League.

Relegation-threatened Newcastle are already without top-scorer Callum Wilson through a hamstring injury sustained in early February.

A club statement said: "Almiron sustained a knee injury and had to be replaced at half-time, while Saint-Maximin suffered a groin injury in the 63rd minute.

"Both have undergone scans and will continue their rehabilitation with the club's medical team."

Defender Emil Krafth, who was substituted against Wolves at St James' Park, is expected to resume training later this week, the Magpies added.

Newcastle sit 17th in the league table - three points above the relegation zone - after three games without a win and visit 19th-placed West Brom on Sunday.

Steve Bruce's side host Aston Villa on March 12, before travelling to Brighton a week later in their final match before this month's international break.