Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles suffers suspected stress fracture, Callum Wilson set to return against Burnley

Callum Wilson is available for Newcastle's vital Premier League trip to Burnley on Sunday but captain Jamaal Lascelles has been ruled out with a suspected stress fracture of the foot.

Wilson is set to feature for the first time since suffering a hamstring tear at the beginning of February.

Newcastle's leading scorer has missed their last seven games, none of which they have won, but has trained all week along with Allan Saint-Maximin, who returned from a groin injury as a substitute in last weekend's draw with Tottenham.

"Obviously, we've still got two days of training when we train today and tomorrow, but Callum and Allan have trained all week, so that's good news for us that they're available," head coach Steve Bruce said.

Image: Callum Wilson has not featured for Newcastle since injuring his hamstring against Southampton on February 6

However, Newcastle captain Lascelles suffered a suspected stress fracture to his foot in the match against Tottenham, which will keep him out this weekend and possibly beyond.

Bruce added: "The disappointing thing is we've lost the captain, Lascelles, with a foot injury which unfortunately happened last week against Spurs, so that's a blow to us.

"With Fabian Schar missing too, it leaves us a bit light there.

"It's not looking so good at the moment. He's going to have more scans and all the rest of it today and over the weekend, but it's not looking good. He won't play this weekend, that's for sure.

"It's a stress fracture, we think, maybe."

Burnley

Newcastle United Sunday 11th April 11:00am Kick off 12:00pm

If it looks like a draw, smells like a draw and sounds like a draw, then it's probably a draw.

You can rest assured Sean Dyche won't accept having let slip a two-goal lead at Southampton, there will be no risks taken in this one, especially against a team that could just haul Burnley back into the relegation melting pot.

Newcastle have a big opportunity to pull further clear of the drop zone, but perhaps more interestingly, the Clarets are seven points clear of danger and Steve Bruce's men can reel them back by registering maximum points. Dyche has a habit of making his boys tough to beat in these relegation scraps. At Tuft Moor this season, they've draw with Brighton, Fulham and West Brom, which has been enough to keep their heads firmly above relegation waters.

With Steve Bruce always happy to take a point on the road too, this one looks ripe for the spoils to be shared.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Back the draw (21/10 with Sky Bet)