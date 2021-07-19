Newcastle United arbitration panel against Premier League adjourned until 2022

The Premier League arbitration hearing into the ownership of Newcastle has been adjourned until next year.

Both parties have agreed to go to arbitration in early 2022 due to issues with the disclosure of evidence.

The news will come as a huge disappointment to Newcastle fans, who had been hoping the proposed takeover by financier Amanda Staveley's firm PCP Capital Partners and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund might go through before the new season.

3:46 Amanda Staveley, the financier leading a proposed £340m takeover of Newcastle, has called on the government to ensure the Premier League's decision over the future ownership of the club is transparent. The Premier League has declined to comment.

However, the decision means current owner Mike Ashley will be in charge of transfer activity this summer and will probably remain in position throughout the upcoming season.

A joint statement from Newcastle and the Premier League on Monday read: "The parties attended a hearing today in the case between Newcastle United and the Premier League.

"The main hearing of the arbitration has regrettably now been adjourned until early 2022 due to issues with the disclosure of evidence.

"The parties will be making no further comment at this time."

The tribunal is designed to resurrect the bid for Newcastle - which faltered last summer when the Premier League asked for more information regarding the bid.

The consortium withdrew its offer as a result but has maintained its interest in a deal.

And the Premier League's decision prompted Ashley to take the dispute to an arbitration panel.

Around 300 Newcastle supporters journeyed to London last Friday to protest about the fact they feel they are being 'kept in the dark' about the process.

Staveley has called on the government to act urgently and ensure the Premier League's decision over the future ownership of the club is transparent.