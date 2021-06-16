Newcastle: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Newcastle United will welcome West Ham to St James' Park in their opening fixture of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign on August 14.

Steve Bruce's side have avoided any of the top six in the opening month of the season, with a trip to Aston Villa (August 21) before facing Southampton at home (August 28).

The Christmas period is the most worrying for Newcastle fans though, with December trips to Leicester (11) and Liverpool (15) before facing champions Manchester City (18) and Manchester United on Boxing Day.

The final run-in also appears tough, with Newcastle playing Liverpool at home on April 30, Manchester City away on May 7 and Arsenal at home on May 15 - before a final day trip to Burnley on May 22.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

14: West Ham (h) - 3pm

21: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

28: Southampton (h) - 3pm

September

11: Manchester United (a) - 3pm

18: Leeds United (h) - 3pm

25: Watford (a) - 3pm

October

2: Wolves (a) - 3pm

16: Tottenham (h) - 3pm

23: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

30: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

November

6: Brighton (a) - 3pm

20: Brentford (h) - 3pm

27: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

December

1: Norwich (h) - 7.45pm

4: Burnley (h) - 3pm

11: Leicester (a) - 3pm

15: Liverpool (a) - 8pm

18: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

26: Manchester United (h) - 3pm

28: Everton (a) - 3pm

January

1: Southampton (a) - 3pm

15: Watford (h) - 3pm

22: Leeds United (a) - 3pm

February

9: Everton (h) - 7.45pm

12: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

19: West Ham (a) - 3pm

26: Brentford (a) - 3pm

March

5: Brighton (h) - 3pm

12: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

19: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

April

2: Tottenham (a) - 3pm

9: Wolves (h) - 3pm

16: Leicester (h) - 3pm

23: Norwich (a) - 3pm

30: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

May

7: Manchester City (a) - 3pm

15: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

22: Burnley (a) - 4pm

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.