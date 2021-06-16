Newcastle: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Newcastle United will welcome West Ham to St James' Park in their opening fixture of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign on August 14.
Steve Bruce's side have avoided any of the top six in the opening month of the season, with a trip to Aston Villa (August 21) before facing Southampton at home (August 28).
The Christmas period is the most worrying for Newcastle fans though, with December trips to Leicester (11) and Liverpool (15) before facing champions Manchester City (18) and Manchester United on Boxing Day.
The final run-in also appears tough, with Newcastle playing Liverpool at home on April 30, Manchester City away on May 7 and Arsenal at home on May 15 - before a final day trip to Burnley on May 22.
Newcastle's 2021/22 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
14: West Ham (h) - 3pm
21: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
28: Southampton (h) - 3pm
September
11: Manchester United (a) - 3pm
18: Leeds United (h) - 3pm
25: Watford (a) - 3pm
October
2: Wolves (a) - 3pm
16: Tottenham (h) - 3pm
23: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
30: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
November
6: Brighton (a) - 3pm
20: Brentford (h) - 3pm
27: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
December
1: Norwich (h) - 7.45pm
4: Burnley (h) - 3pm
11: Leicester (a) - 3pm
15: Liverpool (a) - 8pm
18: Manchester City (h) - 3pm
26: Manchester United (h) - 3pm
28: Everton (a) - 3pm
January
1: Southampton (a) - 3pm
15: Watford (h) - 3pm
22: Leeds United (a) - 3pm
February
9: Everton (h) - 7.45pm
12: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
19: West Ham (a) - 3pm
26: Brentford (a) - 3pm
March
5: Brighton (h) - 3pm
12: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
19: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
April
2: Tottenham (a) - 3pm
9: Wolves (h) - 3pm
16: Leicester (h) - 3pm
23: Norwich (a) - 3pm
30: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
May
7: Manchester City (a) - 3pm
15: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
22: Burnley (a) - 4pm
Key dates for the 2021/22 season
The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.
The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.
Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.
The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.