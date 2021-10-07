Amanda Staveley says Newcastle's long-term ambition is to win Premier League after takeover

Amanda Staveley has told Sky Sports News the long-term ambition for Newcastle United is to top the Premier League after the club's takeover was completed on Thursday.

"Newcastle United deserves to be top of the Premier League. We want to get there. It will take time, but we will get there," says Staveley, the chief executive of PCP Capital Partners who is now a director on the Newcastle board.

"We're proud to be part of the Premier League. It's an incredibly competitive league, which we love. Premier League football is the best in the world, and Newcastle United is the best team in the world.

"We want to see it get those trophies, obviously. At top of the Premier League, in Europe, but to get trophies means patience, investment, time. We want everybody to work with us to build the club towards what it needs to be."

Image: Amanda Staveley has a seat on the Newcastle board after the takeover was completed on Thursday

PCP Capital Partners are part of the investment group, which is led by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and also comprises of RB Sports & Media, that ended Mike Ashley's 14-year ownership of Newcastle.

Staveley said the new owners "want to invest at every level", and though Steve Bruce is expected to be replaced, she would not be drawn on the head coach's future or plans for new players.

The new names at Newcastle Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF, will serve as non-executive chairman of Newcastle United. Amanda Staveley, chief executive of PCP Capital Partners, will have one seat on the board, while Jamie Reuben will also be a director of the club, representing RB Sports & Media.

"We've got a great squad," Staveley added. "I had a great chat with Jamaal [Lascelles] tonight as captain. We're really excited about strengthening the squad, but we have to work within Financial Fair Play and make sure this is done over a longer term.

"But you can know and be reassured that we want to invest at every level. We want to get the best squad we possibly can.

"Everybody talks about it [big-name players], but what you need is a team that works well together. That's also just as important."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The £300m takeover of Newcastle United has officially been completed, with a Saudi-led consortium ending Mike Ashley's 14-year ownership of the club. Sky Sports News' Keith Downie reports

Asked if she had the chance to speak with Bruce, she said: "I did speak to the manager and say hello and introduce ourselves. We look forward to speaking to him over the next few days. There's an international break so I think everybody is just relieved to have some rest before the Tottenham game."

Asked about Bruce's future, she said: "We're very supportive of Steve and we've spoken to him. What we're going to do is not talk about managers or what big signings we can make. We're going to do a review right through the football operations, of the commercial side as well, and come back and make some decisions."

Pushed further on whether Bruce would be in charge against Tottenham on October 17, she added: "I'm not even able to talk about anything as to players or managers at this stage."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sam Mulliner of Newcastle Fan TV says supporters feel as though they've got their club back after the Saudi-led Public Investment Fund took a controlling 80 per cent stake, ending Mike Ashley's 14-year tenure at St James' Park

More to follow...

This is a breaking Newcastle United news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.