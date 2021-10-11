Newcastle takeover: Steve Bruce edging towards exit, Amanda Staveley to meet manager & squad

Amanda Staveley plans to meet with Steve Bruce and the Newcastle United squad for the first time on Monday, with Bruce expected to be relieved of his duties this week before the Super Sunday match against Tottenham at St James' Park.

She had planned to meet with Bruce and the players last Friday having concluded PCP's Capital Partners' takeover of the club, but both manager and players were off due to the international break training schedule.

Staveley, who is the chief executive of PCP Capital Partners and a director on the Newcastle board, is back in the north-east after spending the weekend at her home in London.

Without a replacement for Bruce lined up, it is likely that coach Graeme Jones will be asked to take charge of the first team for the match against Spurs while the new ownership search for a new manager.

Jones was the only one of Bruce's back-room staff that arrived separately when he took over in 2019.

Bruce told Sky Sports News on Thursday that he was fully aware that the new owners could seek a new head coach.

"I'm happy for the club that this has gone through. It's a great night for the fans, I'm delighted for them," Bruce said.

"I want to continue [as manager] but I have to be realistic. I'm not stupid and aware what could happen with new owners."

Staveley briefly met the rest of the club staff at a meeting on Friday morning, where they were given a round of applause for purchasing the club.

Monday will be the first time she and her group have visited the training ground, which desperately needs to be renovated or rebuilt.

Current managing director Lee Charnley - seen by many as "Mike Ashley's man" - remains at the club for now to help with the handover.

The reason for no immediate decisions is the want of the consortium to assess the workings of the club first. Also, the nature of the takeover going through so quickly has left them somewhat behind on their preparations.