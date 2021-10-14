Steve Bruce set to face media ahead of Newcastle-Tottenham despite managerial future remaining uncertain

Steve Bruce is set to face the media on Friday ahead of Newcastle's Premier League clash with Tottenham despite his future as manager remaining unresolved.

Bruce is expected to be replaced as boss following the club's takeover earlier this week, but Newcastle have informed the media that Bruce will perform the usual pre-match news conference on Friday, albeit at the later time of 1.30pm.

Bruce has regularly held his weekly press conferences at 9.30am but, after later-than-usual confirmation from the club, it has been pushed back, seemingly to allow more time for the new owners to make a formal decision on Bruce's future.

One man not in the frame, however, is the Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers. Sky Sports News reported on Thursday that the former Liverpool and Celtic boss - also of interest to Tottenham in the summer - remains happy at Leicester and is not interested in moving to St James' Park.

A significant portion of the Newcastle supporters has long been keen to see Bruce replaced, and are excited over the prospect of a big name being appointed to take the club forward under their new, hugely wealthy ownership backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Campos on Newcastle's radar

The appointment of a new sporting director is also high on the agenda for Amanda Staveley and her fellow directors - and Luis Campos is one of several names under consideration.

Campos recently left Lille after overseeing the creation of the team that won Ligue 1 over Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain last season, having previously done the same at Monaco.

Newcastle's new owners have made it abundantly clear they want to run their new business in a sustainable way - which is why Campos fits the bill.

While also building successful teams, he helped his clubs make huge profits on player sales to the tune of £500m in only four years.