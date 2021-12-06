Newcastle begin removing Sports Direct branding from stands at St James' Park

The Sports Direct signage at St James' Park is finally being removed, Newcastle have confirmed.
The dismantling of the branding linked to unpopular former owner Mike Ashley has already been welcomed by Magpies fans on social media.
Work began at the Leazes End of the ground and it is understood the work will be ongoing this week, with an expected completion in time for Newcastle's next home game against Manchester City on December 19.
Ashley was finally able to sell Newcastle to a Saudi-led consortium in October after the Premier League received "legally-binding assurances" that the Middle East state would not have direct control over the club.
Live Renault Super Sunday
- Wilson strike seals Newcastle's first PL win of season
- Emenalo was not offered Newcastle role, says co-owner
- Newcastle takeover completed
Club director Amanda Staveley said last month she was "looking forward" to taking down the Sports Direct logos, and to getting new sponsors on board.
Trending
- Did Verstappen take it too far? | Max wants 'proper racing'
- Police investigate Bellingham referee comments after Bayern loss
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Salah: It's up to Liverpool to sort my contract
- Ex-striker turned entrepreneur Morgan dies aged 38
- Ref Watch: Should Ramsey's Villa goal have stood?
- Verstappen penalised for Hamilton collision, stays second
- Arsenal's striker problem: Should Arteta stick with Aubameyang?
- Sports Direct signage taken down at St James' Park
- Partey: I rate my Arsenal performances 4/10
- Hamilton: Verstappen's driving is 'over the limit'
Live Renault Super Sunday
Newcastle remain subject to a temporary ban on agreeing owner-related sponsorship deals.
Staveley is part of a Premier League working group looking at how owner-related sponsorship and other funding should be handled in the future. The ban could potentially be lifted when the proposals are considered again at a Premier League shareholders' meeting on December 14.
Speaking about the ban on November 11, Staveley said: "This was so difficult for us. We've really taken a big battering. And so I'm hoping that we'll get this lifted as quickly as possible.
"And then the (Sports) Direct signage will come off. With Sports Direct, I'm looking forward to it coming down.
"We're working on (the new rules) now, we hope the moratorium will end.
"We will have to take advice as to how long that process will go because it's not in our control, it's in the Premier League's control but we will be seeking to do sponsorship deals as fast as possible.
"That does not stop us from working on them and getting ready for that time."