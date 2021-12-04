Newcastle 1-0 Burnley: Callum Wilson strikes sees Magpies finally win first Premier League game of season

Callum Wilson's first-half strike handed Newcastle their first Premier League win of the season, beating relegation rivals Burnley 1-0 in a crucial game.

Eddie Howe's side faced a second relegation match-up in as many matches and were keen not to let their lead slip as they did late on against Norwich on Tuesday.

Newcastle went ahead in a disjointed first half, looking very much the basement battle as advertised. Nick Pope spilled Joe Willock's cross, with Wilson the first to it. He thundered the ball home into an open net (40).

The Magpies only improved as the second half continued, but there was a heart-in-mouth moment as Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez had the ball in the net late on. However, the offside flag was correctly raised.

There were jubilant scenes at full-time, with a roar from the usually calm and collected Howe in the dugout. Newcastle did a lap of the stadium after the final whistle, applauding the home fans.

Newcastle's first three points of the campaign lift them off the bottom of the table on goal difference. However, all three teams in the drop zone - including Burnley in 18th - all have ten points as the relegation battle heats up heading into Christmas.

How Newcastle secured their first Premier League win

Image: Eddie Howe celebrates Newcastle's first Premier League victory at the full-time whistle

Burnley had a few early sights of goal. Maxwell Cornet sent an effort wide from range, before Johan Berg Gudmundsson rattled the crossbar. After some neat build-up play from Burnley, Josh Brownhill slotted his team-mate in down the right, but Gudmundsson's shot could only find the side of the post.

Cornet went close again in the 21st minute. Charlie Taylor did well to recycle the ball after his initial cross was seen away. He found Ashley Westwood, who in turn played the ball to Dwight McNeill. He then curled in a wonderful cross, with Cornet glancing a header goalwards, but it was saved by a leaping Martin Dubravka.

Player ratings Newcastle: Dubravka (6), Manquillo (6), Schar (7), Lascelles (7), Lewis (6), Shelvey (7), Willock (6), Almiron (7), Saint-Maximin (7), Wilson (8), Joelinton (6).



Subs used: Fernandez (n/a), Murphy (n/a).



Burnley: Pope (7), Lowton (6), Tarkowski (7), Mee (7), Taylor (7), Westwood (6), Gudmundsson (7), Brownhill (6), McNeil (6), Wood (5), Cornet (7).



Subs used: Vydra (6), Roberts (6), Rodriguez (6).



Man of the match: Callum Wilson.

Newcastle's first sight of goal came shortly after. Allan Saint-Maximin played a delightful chip into the middle, finding Wilson. While he did manage to get some kind of shot onto the ball, Taylor was there behind to stick out a foot and block the effort from close range.

The hosts made the much-needed breakthrough late in the first half. Pope spilled a cross from Willock on the left, bundling into Fabian Schar as the ball slipped from his hands. Wilson was the quickest to it, finding his space before firing home into an open net.

Team news Newcastle made two changes. Jamaal Lascelles returned from his one-game suspension to take Ciaran Clark’s place after his straight red card on Tuesday. Ryan Fraser did not make the matchday squad, with Miguel Almiron coming into the matchday XI.

Burnley also made two changes. Ben Mee did not make the matchday squad, with Jack Cork dropping to the bench. James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood both returned to the starting XI from their respective suspensions.

Early in the second half, Newcastle went close again. Wilson slotted the ball through marvellously for Miguel Almiron, who drove into the area. He struck on a tight angle, with the ball firing just wide and taking a graze off Pope's fingertips on the way through.

Newcastle continued to build the pressure as the half went on, racking up a succession of corners - eventually delivering 10 to Burnley's three - although were met unable to find their way past Burnley's defence. Their best chance came as Shelvey curled a sweet strike goalwards, but Pope made another leaping save to see it away.

Image: Burnley striker Maxwel Cornet was taken off injured in the first half

There was almost a moment of déjà vu for Newcastle as Burnley had the ball in the net late on. After some neat build-up play, Westwood whipped in a cross that was turned home by Rodriguez. However, the striker was half a yard offside and the flag was raised.

Burnley pushed for the equaliser as the game entered four minutes of injury time, but half chances from Chris Wood and McNeill went wide as Newcastle secured their first league victory of the season.

Opta stats

Newcastle recorded their first win in 16 matches in all competitions, having lost seven and drawn eight of their previous 15.

Newcastle have kept just their second clean sheet in their last 16 games in all competitions, with both shutouts coming at home to Burnley (also 0-0 in August in the League Cup).

Since Eddie Howe's first game in charge (from Brentford onwards), Newcastle have averaged 15 shots-per-game (5 on target), compared with just 11 shots-per-game (3 on target) prior to his arrival in the 2021-22 campaign.

Only Joshua King (48) has scored more goals in the Premier League under Eddie Howe's management than Callum Wilson (43, 41 for Bournemouth & 2 for Newcastle).

What the managers said

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe shares his thoughts on the Magpies' 1-0 win over Burnley at St James' Park. It was also their first Premier League win of the season.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe: "It's an amazing feeling. The supporters at the end - wow, incredible. The reception they've given us all the way through, even with some difficult results, has been exceptional. I was so pleased for the fans that we got the win we desperately needed, it gives everyone a huge lift.

"I don't think we started the game well, but I thought we got a lot better as the game went on. The last period of the game, given we haven't won for so long, was always going to be nervy, but I thought we dealt with it pretty well. When we went to five a back, we looked more solid at the end of the game and the clean sheet is a massive bonus for us.

"Hopefully we can continue to foster the spirit that we've generated in a few weeks. Hopefully we can go on to good things. We needed a win; draws aren't going to keep us in this league. This will give everyone a lift.

"That feeling you get when you win is what you crave, you want I again and again. Hopefully this will give the players that inner belief that we can win. I believe when we are at our best we can compete with all teams in the Premier League and we are going to have to, because we're going to need some results against some of the big guns to achieve our aims."

Sean Dyche gives his reflection on Burnley's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle, in which the only goal came from Nick Pope dropping the ball from a cross, for Callum Wilson to score.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "I thought it was a foul at the time, but I was a long way away. Having looked at it back, I think it was just a clumsy challenge from their player but not a foul.

"We had a strong first half, we looked the more likely [to score] but one mistake ends up defining the whole game. The goal got them out of jail a little bit because I thought we were playing well at the time.

"I was generally pleased with the reaction, but we didn't do enough to get something from the game. We're not far away, we generally never are, but we need to find better moments.

"You could smell us getting an equaliser which we did, but it was chalked off for offside. There was a feeling we would nick something, but we didn't. Sometimes it goes against you, and it did today."

Morrison: A positive performance for Newcastle

Soccer Saturday's Clinton Morrison:

"It'll give the players and all the fans confidence, and Eddie Howe. As a manager, you always want to get that first win… I thought they thoroughly deserved it.

"They went and did a lap of honour after, they clapped all their fans and I understand that. It was a huge victory for Newcastle.

"The goal from Wilson was superb. He's the talisman. Keep him fit and they've definitely got half a chance of staying up. Saint-Maximin on his day as well, he causes a lot of problems. A really positive performance and with better finishing, they could have won by more.

"Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall were kicking every ball. You could hear them, they wanted them to press and the fans got behind them. When those Newcastle fans get behind you, you will deliver.

"From Burnley, it was a flat performance. When Cornet went off, they didn't have a threat. If he's out for a bit of time, he could struggle… It's a big blow because he's scored some fantastic goals.

"It will be a dogfight. Burnley get themselves into this situation a lot and Sean Dyche is experienced, he's a really good manager and they always get out of it. It could be difficult this season but I still think they've got the squad and the payers, and in particular the manager, to get out of it."

Man of the match - Callum Wilson

Image: Callum Wilson celebrates after scoring Newcastle's winner in the first half

For the sheer magnitude of the goal, Wilson takes the award. It was a really superb strike too that could easily have gone awry as he reacted the quickest to Pope's drop of the ball. He played some other wonderful balls forward too and after being named a Newcastle captain in midweek, stepped up on Saturday afternoon.

He said after the game: "It has been a tough week mentally, physically and emotionally. It is good to top it off with a win. I came here to try and score goals and play for a big club. I want to be that match-winner and today it has proved to be that.

"Since he [Eddie Howe] has come in it has been fantastic. We knew what we were going to get with him, I gave the lads a heads up as well of what he was going to be like and what training consists of as well.

"Everyone has applied themselves great. We haven't got the win until now, it has been a long time coming. But it's a start and hopefully now this is a catalyst for other things and we can hopefully get more momentum in the league table."

Newcastle face Leicester City at the King Power in a game you can see live on Sky Sports Premier League, while Burnley host West Ham United, with both games on Sunday December 12 (2pm).