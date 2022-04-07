Premier League betting: Back Joseph Willock and Alexis Mac Allister both to score at 33/1

Our tipster Jones Knows, who is 68.5 points in profit for the season, has a 33/1 goalscorer double to attack this weekend.

How did our bets do last time?

Three points lost over the weekend from the two bets advised but much to take heart from. In other words, we lost the game but we won the xG battle. I've never sounded more like Graham Potter.

Our 18/1 shot of Kyle Walker-Peters to have two shots and Jadon Sancho to have two shots on target got off to an exciting start when the Southampton full-back delivered his side of the bargain in the Saturday draw with Leeds. However, Sancho must have known he was part of a Jones Knows gamble as the pressure got to him as he put in his worst performance for many a month for Manchester United at home to Leicester. He barely threatened so the 18/1 shot went south.

If that was a borderline 'good loser' then the 11/4 on Michail Antonio to score in a West Ham win was most certainly one to file in the 'good bet that lost' folder.

The case on why Antonio would be back to his best after a few months of tired performances played out perfectly - he was outstanding leading the line in a 2-1 win. Yet, the only thing missing was the goal. He landed the MOTM award, had three shots with an xG of 0.46 but just could not find the net. The theory of him becoming unplayable after having seven days more to rest between games is one to follow.

P+L = +68.5

With Newcastle playing Wolves on Friday night, you will need to be sharp in getting this one on if you are keen to follow me in.

Eddie Howe has found the perfect role for Joe Willock in this system where he can utilise his clever runs into dangerous areas. It's taking him into great positions which has rocketed his shots per game and expected goals average. Since mid-January, he leads the way for Newcastle for shots (21), expected goals (2.47) and goals (2 - joint with Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar). With Chris Wood woefully out of form, scoring one goal in his last 17 starts for Burnley and Newcastle, Willock is Newcastle's most likely route to goal. That makes his price of 6/1 with Sky Bet to score anytime rather silly.

Double him up with Alexis Mac Allister. Much of Brighton's dynamic play through the centre come via Mac Allister's crisp and creative passing. His performances have reached another level over the past two months to such an extent he started his first match for Argentina in their World Cup qualifier with Venezuela.

That experience should only further enhance his authority in midfield for Brighton and he looks overpriced to find the scoresheet at the Emirates. Since scoring a double at Everton in January, he has gone 847 minutes without a goal, but he has been peppering the opposition goal with quality strikes. No player in the Premier League without a goal in that period has managed more shots on goal than Mac Allister (25) with seven of those coming in the 0-0 draw with Norwich. On another day he could have had a couple of goals to his name as two of those efforts were just a whisker away. He has the quality to punish Arsenal if they afford him space to shoot.