Kieran Trippier: Newcastle United demanding around £11m-£12m for sale of defender to Bayern Munich - Sky in Germany

Newcastle United are demanding around £11m-£12m (€13-14m) for the sale of Bayern Munich target Kieran Trippier, according to Sky in Germany.

Newcastle's price is for a permanent deal this month or an obligatory fee following an initial loan move, but Bayern do not want to spend too much on the England international.

Sky Sports News understands Bayern have made an initial approach and talks remain ongoing over a deal.

Image: Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is a Bayern Munich target this month

It is also understood Trippier, who trained with the Newcastle squad on Monday morning, is open to a move to Bayern this month but Newcastle do not want to lose the defender before the window closes.

Not all Bayern bosses, however, are convinced about signing the 33-year-old, according to Sky in Germany.

The German champions have also been pushing to sign 26-year-old Nordi Mukiele on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. But talks have reached an impasse over an obligation to buy him leading the Bundesliga side to chasing a deal for Trippier.

The full-back has seven assists in 19 Premier League matches for Newcastle this season but his performances have dipped in recent weeks.

Image: Trippier joined Newcastle in January 2022 for £12m from Atletico Madrid

He made multiple mistakes which led to goals in Newcastle's 3-0 defeat at Everton and their 4-1 loss against Tottenham.

Trippier's clumsy backpass was also responsible for Chelsea snatching a late equaliser in the Carabao Cup quarter-final loss against Newcastle, which the Magpies lost on penalties.

The ex-Tottenham player was one of the first major signings for Newcastle's Saudi Arabia ownership when he joined for £12m from Atletico Madrid in January 2022.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe's side face further interest in their players from abroad late in the transfer window, with the club understood to have rejected an approach from Atletico Madrid to sign Callum Wilson on loan.

The Spanish club are now focusing their attention on a loan deal for Moise Kean from Juventus.

'Trippier not very cheap for Bayern'

Image: Kieran Trippier's form has suddenly dropped off at Newcastle in recent weeks

Sky in Germany transfer reporter Florian Plettenberg:

"It's a very difficult situation. He's still a target for Bayern Munich because there is still no breakthrough in terms of negotiations between Bayern and PSG for Nordi Mukiele.

"Bayern are pushing for an option to buy for Mukiele but PSG want an obligation to buy, so at this stage the deal for Mukiele is close to being off and this is why Trippier is a hot candidate for Bayern right now.

"But not every one of the bosses is convinced about Trippier at Bayern. For sure he's very versatile, he's experienced but he's not very cheap.

"To our understanding he has a salary of around €7m to €8m gross per year if he would join Bayern. The target for Bayern is not to spend so much money for Trippier. Nevertheless, I think that Trippier is the hottest option right now for Bayern."

Bayern legend Matthaus questions Dier and Trippier moves

Highlights from the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen as former Bayern player Mitchell Weiser scores to produce a shock win

Trippier could become the third English player at Bayern after the German giants signed Tottenham defender Eric Dier on loan earlier this month to join former Spurs team-mate Harry Kane in Thomas Tuchel's squad.

But Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus has questioned the club's transfer policy following Dier's arrival and their interest in Trippier.

The World Cup winner told Sky in Germany: "Bayern need more depth and reinforcements, but are these players reinforcements?

"Eric Dier wasn't necessarily a key player at Tottenham recently. I remember Uli Hoeness (Bayern honorary president) once saying that, 'We won't be bringing in any more players who are sitting on the bench at other clubs'. The latest transfer looks different."

Paul Merson thinks that Bayern signing Eric Dier is surprising but a great move based on the cost of the deal

"Kieran Trippier would be a similar case.

"That's not Bayern Munich for me. Bayern should focus on reinforcements or on the young players. Aleksander Pavlovic sat out against Bremen and wasn't substituted. When he did play, he was always outstanding.

"Bayern Munich have very good youth players and Christoph Freund (Bayern's sporting director) is responsible for that. He has a good network.

"In the summer it was said, 'We can let (Benjamin) Pavard and (Josip) Stanisic go and get someone else instead', and then they didn't get anyone else.

"As a result, they've got problems at right-back and in the centre. They thought, 'We'll manage that'. No, they reacted too late. The team can't find itself.

"The difference to Leverkusen [Bundesliga leaders]: Xabi Alonso had his team together from the start in the summer and was able to train what he wanted for six weeks."

