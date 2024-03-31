Newcastle will conduct a thorough review of injuries at the end of the season - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

I SPORT

Newcastle United will conduct a thorough review of injuries at the end of the season after a series of significant losses to their squad in recent weeks.

DAILY MAIL

The Premier League has written to clubs to warn them of the potential of a terror attack after the sickening assault on a Moscow concert hall that killed at least 137 people.

Manchester City supporters unveiled a banner complaining at further increases in season-ticket prices during Sunday's 0-0 draw with Arsenal at the Etihad.

A Brazilian magazine planning a documentary about Dani Alves has been revealed as having paid the €1m bail to get the disgraced former Barcelona defender out of prison while he appeals his conviction for rape.

Frank Leboeuf says Chelsea's current owners are "unprofessional" and accused them of destroying the club he represented with great success.

FC Seoul manager Gi-Dong Kim has offered a scathing review of Jesse Lingard's spell in South Korea so far and has accused him of not fighting and not working. He is also considering removing Lingard from his first-team plans.

Campbell Hatton, son of boxing legend Ricky, has parted company with his trainer - uncle Matthew Hatton - after suffering a shock defeat against James Finch last week.

THE SUN

Sunderland have put Paul Heckingbottom at the top of their wanted list to replace Michael Beale as manager if he will work under their conditions, which include making use of the club's younger players and retaining some of their current coaching staff.

England's footballs WAGs are planning to splash out more than £100,000 on private ex-military security for Euro 2024 instead of using the FA-appointed guards.

A match in Spain's third division was abandoned on Saturday after Rayo Majadahonda goalkeeper Cheikh Kane Sarr stormed into the crowd behind his goal to confront a Sestao River fan who had allegedly racially abused him. Sarr's team-mates walked off the pitch in protest at his treatment.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Last year's Champion Hurdle winner Constitution Hill will not run again this season after trainer Nicky Henderson revealed his star gelding is under supervision for colic in an equine hospital.

THE TIMES

Chelsea are preparing to sell homegrown stars Reece James and Conor Gallagher this summer to bring the club's Profit & Sustainability position into line.

DAILY EXPRESS

Sunday's Ukraine Premier League clash between Dynamo Kyiv and Vorskla had to be delayed following two air raid sirens in the area, which led to Kyiv branding Russia a "terrorist state" - they went on to win the match 5-3.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane settled fears over the injury which forced him off at half-time against Brentford and says it is "not too bad".

DAILY RECORD

Galatasaray are closing on a deal to sign Rangers outcast Ianis Hagi, according to reports in Turkey.

Celtic are waiting to find out if they will secure a lucrative sell-on fee as Manchester United and Manchester City could potentially battle to sign Bayer Leverkusen's former Bhoy Jeremie Frimpong this summer.

Sam Lammers says he struggled during his time at Rangers because he was not played in his preferred role as an out-and-out striker, the position he is now impressing in on loan at Utrecht.

