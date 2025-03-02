Anthony Gordon: Newcastle weigh up red-card appeal with winger set to miss Carabao Cup final against Liverpool

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will consider an appeal against the red card that is set to cost Anthony Gordon a Carabao Cup final appearance.

England international Gordon was dismissed for violent conduct seven minutes from the end of normal time in Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Brighton in the FA Cup fifth round after catching Jan Paul van Hecke in the face as the pair tussled for the ball.

He now faces a three-match ban which will rule him out of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on March 16, live on Sky Sports.

Asked if he reserved the right to appeal referee Anthony Taylor's decision, Howe, who saw 'keeper Nick Pope miss the final of the same competition in 2023 because of a red card, said: "Of course. If we analyse the incident and feel there's grounds for that, we will do without hesitation."

Gordon's sending off, to the player's astonishment, came after he thrust his hand into Van Hecke's face as he attempted to surge past the Brighton defender.

Asked for his opinion of the incident, Howe said: "I'd need to see it, I can't sit here and give an honest opinion to that until I've done the work that you've done and looked at it. But, knowing the player, I know there's no malice intended there.

"He plays hard - I want him to play hard, I want him to be competitive, but I don't see an issue there at this moment.

"I think it would be very out of context with how he is generally, maybe a bit of frustration in the game that things weren't going our way, but I'd say that's not a common sight for me when Anthony plays."

Newcastle looked to be on their way to victory when Alexander Isak converted a 22nd-minute penalty awarded for Yankuba Minteh's foul on Tino Livramento, although Minteh, who left St James' Park for the south coast last summer, made amends with an equaliser a minute before the break.

In an eventful second half, Gordon's dismissal was followed in stoppage time by that of Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey after he collected his second yellow card of the game.

Fabian Schar thought he had won it for the Magpies when he struck from the resulting free-kick, only for a VAR check to rule he was offside, but it was Brighton substitute Danny Welbeck who eventually settled the tie six minutes from the end of extra-time.

Howe: Gordon red looked harsh More from Newcastle boss Howe on Gordon's red card:



"It looked harsh, but we'll have to analyse it properly.



"I've not seen a replay of it; just going on my original view, it looked harsh.



"We'll see and then see what we do next.



"Anthony didn't mean any harm. I've only seen him briefly, but he was really disappointed."

'As bad an afternoon as Newcastle could have had'

Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie at St James' Park:

"That's as bad an afternoon as Newcastle could have had.

"It was another poor home display, they are out of the FA Cup, and Anthony Gordon is suspended for the Carabao Cup final.

"Eddie Howe's side have absolutely no momentum for the Wembley showdown with Liverpool on March 16, whatsoever.

"A shocker for Newcastle."

When is the Carabao Cup final?

The Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday March 16 at Wembley Stadium.

Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm