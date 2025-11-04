Watch Newcastle live or stream online: Premier League fixtures, kick-off times, TV channel and NOW TV for matches on Sky Sports

Want to watch Newcastle live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW? Here's all you need to know...

Sunday November 9: Brentford vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Saturday November 22: Newcastle vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday November 29: Everton vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Tuesday December 2: Newcastle vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 8.15pm

Sunday December 14: Sunderland vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Wednesday December 17: Newcastle vs Fulham - Carabao Cup, kick-off 8.15pm

Friday December 26: Manchester United vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday December 30: Burnley vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

Sunday January 4: Newcastle vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

Wednesday January 7: Newcastle vs Leeds - Premier League, kick-off 8.15pm

Watch Newcastle live on TV or mobile

See all the live football by competition in our Sky Sports TV guide.

If you are a Sky Sports subscriber, you can watch any of the upcoming football directly from the Sky Sports app.

Not got Sky Sports? Existing Sky customers can upgrade to Sky Sports, or if you've not got Sky, become a customer.

Contract-free memberships are also available with a NOW Day or Month membership.

Stream live Newcastle Premier League games with NOW TV

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream and much more.

It is an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices.

NOW offers day or month membership options contract-free so customers can cancel anytime! The latest prices for each membership option can be found here.

Want to watch free highlights from every Newcastle match in the Premier League?

Good news! Sky Sports allows you to do just that through the new Sky Sports app - and you don't need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to get access.

What channel is Sky Sports Premier League?

For Sky customers, Sky Sports Premier League is channel number 402.

New to Sky TV? Get Sky Sports with Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix from £35 per month.

Already a Sky TV customer? Upgrade to Sky Sports with all nine dedicated sports channels, including Premier League, F1 and Sky Sports+, from £22 per month.