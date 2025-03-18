Dan Burn: Newcastle defender still yet to celebrate Carabao Cup final heroics as he eyes first England cap at age of 32

Dan Burn revealed he has yet to celebrate Newcastle's historic Carabao Cup triumph due to his first call-up for England.

The towering 32-year-old celebrated his maiden call into an England squad last Thursday by powering home Newcastle's opening goal in Sunday's Wembley win against Liverpool.

The Blyth-born defender is now hoping to make his first appearance at any level for his country in head coach Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge in Friday's World Cup qualifier against Albania.

Burn said: "It was strange. As soon as I left the stadium (on Sunday) my focus completely switched to this.

"I had my family here and the kids and we ended up getting on the bus about 12 o'clock back to the hotel.

"It was getting a bit rowdy and I was just ready to go to sleep! There will be time to celebrate. I know the club's put stuff out about there being a parade (a week) on Saturday, so I think that's when I'll celebrate.

"But I've waited a long time for this opportunity and didn't want to spoil it."

Burn: I'd previously been overlooked for England

Burn, whose career started at Darlington and has included spells at Yeovil and Wigan, admitted he felt an England call-up had passed him by.

"Yeah, I think I have been overlooked, but I understood it," he said. "What Gareth (Southgate) did to bring England from where it was to competing in finals showed that his method was very good.

"When the new manager came in there was a clean slate, but once you've been passed over during so many international breaks, you sort of accept the time has passed, but luckily the new manager has taken a chance on me.

"It's probably made me very resilient. I don't think I've had a straight-line trajectory in my career, I started really late and it's been very up and down.

"I made my Premier League debut at 21 and three years later I was released by Fulham, so I feel it's just made me stronger.

"I don't really care about people's opinions. I've learned I know what I'm good at, I know opinions that matter to me.

"I feel I've been doubted a lot over my career. I doubt many people who watched me play at Darlington would say that I'd be sat here doing a press conference for England."

Burn aiming to be part of 2026 World Cup squad

Burn said his aim is now to secure his place in Tuchel's plans for the World Cup campaign and appear on football's biggest stage.

He added: "I'm trying to take it camp by camp at the minute. I just want to make a big impression and try and make the next camp.

"But obviously it's every kid's dream to play in a World Cup or even to play for your country, so to know I've got that opportunity, if I take it, it's special."

'Tuchel rips up England schedule'

Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett at St George's Park:

"Tuesday is the first time we'll see Thomas Tuchel taking a training session with the England players.

"He did get on the grass with them on Monday after they met up in the morning but that was a warm-down.

"It will be really interesting to see what the body language is like and the chemistry between Tuchel and the players. He has a lot of them to get to know.

"Tuchel has ripped up the scheduling. Under Gareth Southgate and Lee Carsley, and other England managers, the squad used to train in the morning.

"Tuchel has decided he wants them to do their media duties in the morning and then the training session will be at 4.30pm. Tuchel wants training to be closer to the match kick-offs."

The England squad needs a reset but Thomas Tuchel hasn't got time for that.

How Morgan Gibbs-White didn't get picked originally is just beyond a joke. He's played the whole season. Marcus Rashford's played 10 minutes. But I'm not blaming Rashford, I'm blaming the FA for the contract that they've given Tuchel.

They've given him no time to get it right. He should have been given a longer deal with two World Cups and a European Championship.

He can't afford to keep on looking at squads and seeing if Tom, Dick or Harry's going to be all right for next year. He needs his team now. He needs to win a World Cup.

